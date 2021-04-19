Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $5.93 Million Position in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 40.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after buying an additional 387,908 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 344,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 71,752 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEP traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,215. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $20.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

