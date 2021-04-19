Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 21,777 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,777 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,871. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $65.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.