Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes $44.58 Million Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,038,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,576,000. Highwoods Properties accounts for 1.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 1.00% of Highwoods Properties as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $1,526,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Presima Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 135,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.38. 7,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,506. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.73. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $45.89.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

