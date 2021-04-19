MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 19th (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics’ (NASDAQ:YGMZ) lock-up period will expire on Monday, April 19th. MingZhu Logistics had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $4.41 on Monday. MingZhu Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MingZhu Logistics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.19% of MingZhu Logistics as of its most recent SEC filing.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of March 5, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 114 tractors and 76 trailers.

