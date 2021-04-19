Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) Short Interest Up 36.4% in March

Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA (OTCMKTS:MITPF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,915.0 days.

Shares of MITPF stock remained flat at $$23.90 during trading hours on Monday. Mithra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

Separately, ING Group began coverage on shares of Mithra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

