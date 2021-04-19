Mizuho Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $675.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.
NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.
NVDA opened at $636.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $396.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $267.11 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $535.73 and a 200 day moving average of $539.41.
In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
