Mizuho Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $675.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by research analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVDA opened at $636.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $396.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $267.11 and a 12 month high of $648.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $535.73 and a 200 day moving average of $539.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders have sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

