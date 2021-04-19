Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Stock Price Down 12%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO) dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.63 and last traded at C$8.76. Approximately 173,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 544,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.96.

MOGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mogo from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Mogo alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,745.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$427.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.