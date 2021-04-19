Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Stock Price Down 12%

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO) dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$8.63 and last traded at C$8.76. Approximately 173,876 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 544,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.96.

MOGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mogo from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,745.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$427.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46.

Mogo Company Profile (TSE:MOGO)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit