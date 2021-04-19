Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives $242.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $250.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.68. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,779 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $34,539,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 333.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,011,000 after purchasing an additional 75,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.