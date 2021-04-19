Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Get Mondi alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MONDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

MONDY opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. Mondi has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mondi (MONDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.