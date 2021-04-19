Morgan Stanley Acquires 4,726 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Brinker International worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after acquiring an additional 677,698 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,618,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 902,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,063,000 after buying an additional 447,072 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 822,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,545,000 after buying an additional 171,652 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,497,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.76.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $619,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International stock opened at $68.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 120.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.