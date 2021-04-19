Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 441 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 441 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 432 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 410 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 430 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays set a CHF 415 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 408.63.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

