Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DNB Markets raised shares of Ambu A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:AMBBY opened at $54.80 on Friday. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $55.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

