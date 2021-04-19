Morgan Stanley Boosts SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target to $68.00

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $58.25 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded SL Green Realty from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.82.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $71.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $77.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,064,000 after buying an additional 244,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $73,939,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,353,000 after purchasing an additional 65,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 915,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,181,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,293,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

