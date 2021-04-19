Morgan Stanley Buys 309,266 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 104.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 11.56% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $14,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 981.6% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXO opened at $31.75 on Monday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $33.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.14.

