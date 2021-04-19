Morgan Stanley Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $81.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.69.

SAGE stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.45. 2,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,464. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,978,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,190,000 after acquiring an additional 359,110 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,592,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,805,000 after buying an additional 159,484 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 563,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,789,000 after buying an additional 125,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $44,045,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,604,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

