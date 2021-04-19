Morgan Stanley Has $14.27 Million Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,838,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 165,610 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $14,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

NAT opened at $3.18 on Monday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $468.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

