Morgan Stanley Increases Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $35.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.12. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $38,090.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,600 shares of company stock worth $2,358,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.