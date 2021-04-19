Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 486,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Douglas Emmett worth $14,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 195,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 11.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 293,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

Shares of DEI opened at $32.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.