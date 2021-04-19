Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 326,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $13,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The St. Joe by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,709,000 after purchasing an additional 179,862 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The St. Joe by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The St. Joe by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 176,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JOE opened at $46.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

In other news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191 over the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

