Morgan Stanley Raises W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $84.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.56.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

