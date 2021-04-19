Morgan Stanley Sells 173,588 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,588 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $14,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 452,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 56,309 shares in the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.80.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $80.05 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $81.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 80.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. Research analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

