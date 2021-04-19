Morgan Stanley Trims W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Target Price to $427.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $433.00 to $427.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.38.

NYSE:GWW opened at $406.88 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.49 and its 200 day moving average is $390.76. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $256.19 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

