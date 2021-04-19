Morris Capital Advisors LLC Buys 215 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 24.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 42.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 48,271 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $12,831,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.30. 2,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,001. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.60. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $172.11 and a 1-year high of $268.74. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.63.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

