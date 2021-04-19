Morris Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NatWest Group plc grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 8,203.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 155,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in The Kroger by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,730 shares of company stock worth $3,006,531. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 73,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,108,165. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

