Morris Capital Advisors LLC Sells 965 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 2.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.74. The stock had a trading volume of 186,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,306,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $146.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

