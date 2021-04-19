Morris Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Morris Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.0% of Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $3.12 on Monday, reaching $489.80. 11,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,678. The firm has a market cap of $192.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $456.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $316.36 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

