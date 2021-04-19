Motco Buys 4,743 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Motco raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,466,129. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $146.57. 3,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,911. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.89. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

