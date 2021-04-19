Motco Has $13.97 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Motco grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises approximately 1.0% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $180.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,944. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.36. The firm has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $180.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp upgraded Crown Castle International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

