Motco Has $9.26 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Motco lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,742,475,000 after purchasing an additional 624,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after acquiring an additional 530,026 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,804,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.19.

TMO stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $490.07. 5,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,678. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.36 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $192.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

