Motco Sells 1,451 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Motco reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $231.40. 23,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,483. The company has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

