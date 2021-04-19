Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

MSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.83.

NYSE:MSI opened at $188.60 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,274 shares of company stock valued at $11,486,133. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

