Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.57. Approximately 189,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 36,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

MHGVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

