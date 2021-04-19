Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 75.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023,517 shares during the period. Mplx makes up approximately 2.6% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Mplx were worth $61,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. FMR LLC grew its position in Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 41,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,817. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 2.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

