Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) received a C$12.50 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTL. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.03.

TSE:MTL traded up C$0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,913. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.69. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$13.85.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

