Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Given a C$12.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) received a C$12.50 price objective from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTL. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cormark raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.03.
TSE:MTL traded up C$0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching C$13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,913. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.69. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$13.85.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.