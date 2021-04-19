MyNeighborAlice Hits Market Cap of $143.94 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $143.94 million and $37.95 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be bought for $8.27 or 0.00015108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded 42% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00063521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00086727 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.24 or 0.00601278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00039602 BTC.

MyNeighborAlice Profile

ALICE is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

