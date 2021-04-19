Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:MJWNF opened at $11.02 on Thursday. Naked Wines has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.20.
Naked Wines Company Profile
