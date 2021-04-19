Name Changing Token (NCT) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $274,884.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Changing Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Name Changing Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00066080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00089620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.89 or 0.00636480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.95 or 0.06484786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00040985 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,443,813 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

