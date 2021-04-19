National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.52.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $8.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

