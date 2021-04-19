National Bankshares Trims Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Target Price to C$4.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.95.

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$2.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$760.59 million and a P/E ratio of -12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.27. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.04 and a twelve month high of C$3.48.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$158.28 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.70%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

