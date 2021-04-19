National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.86% of National HealthCare worth $49,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in National HealthCare during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

National HealthCare stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $55.88 and a one year high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $259.83 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.