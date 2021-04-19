NatWest Group plc Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NatWest Group plc reduced its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,172 shares during the period. Cintas accounts for about 3.6% of NatWest Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $350.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.74 and a 200 day moving average of $343.36. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $187.98 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

