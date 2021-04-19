NatWest Group plc Sells 11,515 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

NatWest Group plc reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises 2.5% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

NYSE DFS opened at $101.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

