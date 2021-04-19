Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce $312.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $313.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $311.00 million. Navient posted sales of $297.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Navient’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 631,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Navient during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Navient by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 265,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NAVI traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 99,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,183. Navient has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

