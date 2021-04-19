Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells $151,840.00 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 288,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,115.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKTR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,250,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,814,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 791,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,378,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,426,000 after acquiring an additional 401,898 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

