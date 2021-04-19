Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Short Interest Up 33.1% in March

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,400 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the March 15th total of 333,800 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NMRD traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.31. 136,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,396. Nemaura Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of -0.17.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nemaura Medical by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nemaura Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nemaura Medical by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Nemaura Medical Company Profile

Nemaura Medical Inc, a medical technology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic medical devices. The company provides sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as for screening pre-diabetic patients.

