Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTOIY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Neste Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Neste Oyj stock opened at $29.79 on Thursday. Neste Oyj has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $39.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Neste Oyj Company Profile

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

