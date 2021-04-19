Nestree (EGG) Trading Down 25.4% This Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $13.44 million and approximately $151,848.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,004.44 or 1.00160437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00035233 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012356 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00134402 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001823 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,502,530,850 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Nestree Coin Trading

