Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,017. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.99 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.43 million. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $192,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $1,221,905.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,749,320.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 637.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 31,592 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 109.6% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

