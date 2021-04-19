New Capital Management LP Has $669,000 Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 0.6% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $61.75 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61.

