New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires 1,055 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $1,131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,345,000 after acquiring an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Qorvo by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,434,000 after purchasing an additional 55,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.20. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $199.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

